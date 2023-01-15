https://gab.com/SaschaRossmueller/posts/109607970815049769

LINGUA LATINA:

Papa emeritus mortem obiit

Notum est Benedictum XVI (sextum decimum) Latine loqui valde amavisse, quam ob rem mihi cordi est Papae defuncto ultimum honorem in publica Vaticani lingua ac communi tribuere.

Benedictus XVI (sextus decimus), Papa a Germanis prognatus, cum anno MMXIII (bis millesimo tertio decimo) a summo officio destitit, inusitatam omnium admirationem movit mundumque obstupefecit. Qui Papa litteratissimus omnique doctrina eruditus hominum oculos saepissime ad se convertit; erat enim magnus aut fortasse maximus in cathedra Petri philosophus, qui hominibus omnia, quae adhuc semper valuerunt, diminuentibus aut pervertentibus non cessabat. Qui sine religionis aut confessionis respectu acuto intellectu habituque immutabili homines facile permovebat.

Contendit ac summa industria annixus est semper adversus opiniones de moribus ad utilitatem tantum hominum placitumque adaptandis, adversus nimis liberas cogitandi vias veritati contrarias nec non adversus cognitionem scientiamque rerum solis hominis sensibus comparatam.

Auctoritate sua gravitateque ac mira eruditione id, quod ad doctrinam fidei ac religionem refert, valde transcendit, cum Europaeorum mores virtutesque antiquitus adeptos defendendo propagandoque ad cultum atque humanitatem Europaeorum praesertim in occidente viventium servandam multum contulit.

Summus Pontifex electus nomen sumpsit Benedicti in Benedicti illius de Nursia, monachorum ordinis conditoris et abbatis memoriam, qui in numero patronorum Europae colitur, quorum est fundamenta Europae atque varietatem gentium nationumque repraesentare. Re vera idem et ad hodiernas Europae res publicas nationesque aeque pertinet!

Quid plus dicam? Eiusdem mandati memores Benedictum XVI (sextum decimum) papam grata memoria teneamus!

Requiescat in pace!

DEUTSCHE ÜBERSETZUNG:

Es ist bekannt, dass Benedikt XVI. das Lateinsprechen ausgesprochen liebte, weshalb mir daran gelegen ist, diesem Papst nach Vollendung seiner Lebenszeit, die letzte Ehre in der Amtssprache des Vatikan zu erweisen (siehe vorab gepostetes Video).

Als der deutsche Papst Benedikt XVI. im Jahr 2013 vom höchsten Amt zurücktrat, erregte er die ungewohnte Bewunderung Aller und versetzte die Welt ins Staunen. Dieser Papst zog als über alle Maßen Gelehrter wieder und wieder die Blicke der Menschen auf sich; war er doch ein großer, ja vielleicht der größte Philosoph auf dem Stuhl Petri, welcher denjenigen Menschen, die alles, was bis dahin stets Bedeutung hatte, zersetzen oder umstürzen [Anm.: wertrelativistischer Zeitgeist], nicht nachgab. Ungeachtet der Religion und des Bekenntnisses beeindruckte er die Menschen aufgrund seines scharfen Verstandes und seiner unerschütterlichen Haltung.

Er stritt stets inbrünstig gegen Auffassungen zur Anpassung der Sitten gemäß dem ausschließlichem Nutzen und der Mehrheitsmeinung [Anm.: Utilitarismus der Moral] sowie gegen allzu freizügige der Wahrheit widersprechende Wege des Denkens [Anm.: Relativismus im Denken], und auch gegen eine Erkenntnis und Wissenschaft von den Dingen einzig gemäß dem Wahrnehmungsvermögen des Menschen [Anm.: Positivismus der Erkenntnis].

Durch die Würde seines sittlichen Ernstes und erstaunliche Bildung reichte er weit über das Feld der Glaubenslehre und Religion hinaus, indem er, durch die Verteidigung der von alters her erlangten Sitten und Tugenden der Europäer und die Pflege von Kultur und Geistesbildung, einen großen Beitrag insbesondere zur Bewahrung der abendländischen Lebensweise leistete.

Zum obersten Hirten gewählt nahm er den Namen des Benedikt an, jenes Benedikts von Nursia, Abtes und Mönchsordensgründer eingedenk, der als einer der Schutzpatrone Europas verehrt wird, welche die Grundlagen sowie die Vielfalt der Völker und Nationen Europas repräsentieren sollen. Tatsächlich geht es für die heutigen Gemeinwesen und Nationen Europas um nicht weniger!

Was bliebe darüber hinaus zu sagen? Behalten wir Papst Benedikt XVI. im Sinne dieses Auftrages dankbar in Erinnerung!

Ruhe er in Frieden!

ENGLISH TRANSLATION:

It is well known that Benedict XVI was an enthusiastic Latin speaker, why it´s an intention of mine to pay this last respects to that departed Pope in the official language of the Vatican (see the previous posted Video).

When the German Pope Benedict XVI stepped down from the highest office in 2013, he aroused the unusual admiration of all and amazed the world. That Pope, a scholar beyond all measure, drew the attention of the people again and again; because he was a great, perhaps even the greatest philosopher on the Chair of Peter, who did not give in to those people who deconstruct or overthrow everything that until then had always been of significance [Note: zeitgeist of value relativism]. Irrespective of religion and creed, he impressed men because of his sharp intellect and his unshakable attitude.

He always fervently fought against attitudes adapting morals according to the exclusive benefit and the mainstream opinion [Note: Utilitarianism of Morals], as well as against all too liberal ways of thinking contradicting the truth [Note: Relativism in Thinking], and also against a knowledge and science of things only according to human´s capacity of perception [Note: Positivism of Knowledge].

Based on the dignity of his moral seriousness and astonishing education, he reached far beyond the field of faith and religion, providing a great contribution, especially regarding the preservation of the Occidental way of life, by defending the traditional customs and virtues of Europeans and cultivating heritage and intellectual education.

When elected Supreme Pastor, he took the name of Benedict, that Benedict of Nursia, abbot and founder of the monastic order, who is venerated as one of the patron saints of Europe, representing the foundations and the variety of the peoples and nations of Europe. In fact, for today´s communities and nations of Europe, nothing less is at stake!

What else remains to be said? Let us remember Pope Benedict XVI gratefully regarding the spirit of that mandate!

Rest in peace!

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Wird geladen …